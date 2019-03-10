New cancer support group for Thatcham

A NEW group for people with cancer has been launched in Thatcham.

Thatcham Support Group 2019 is an informal group for people and their friends, family or carers who have had or have the disease.

The group offers a chance to exchange views and coping tips as well as providing emotional support.

It was started by Aileen Blackley and Jane Hicks, who wanted to offer more support to people in the town who were affected by cancer.

Mrs Blackley said: “Both Jane and I have experienced cancer, I went into remission last year.

“The one thing I found once I had my diagnosis was there’s nothing here, no support.

“A lot of people know about it, but I think it’s quite difficult for people to come out and talk about this.

“We have had people who are interested or who have supported people but nobody who has or had cancer.”

No membership is required and people can turn up to sessions when they like.

The group has received funding from the Thatcham Nursing Society to help with its costs.

It meets every Thursday from 10.30am until 11.30am at Thatcham Parish Hall on Chapel Street.

For more information, call Mrs Blackley on 07702 289473 or Mrs Hicks on 07887 525058.