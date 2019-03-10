Seven arrests in Newbury's Victoria Park over past year

POLICE were called to 28 incidents in Newbury’s Victoria Park between January 1, 2018, and January 31 this year.

In total, seven of those incidents resulted in arrests being made.

The figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information request by the Newbury Weekly News.

The NWN submitted the request after reports of antisocial behaviour, crime and vandalism.

Altogether, officers were called out to 11 different types of incidents.

Incidents relating to ‘suspicious circumstances’ were the most common type of crime (six).

This was following jointly by four incidents that involved ongoing altercations and incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Officers also attended two incidents of domestic violence, two of assault, two relating to fear for welfare and another two miscellaneous incidents.

One incident of armed robbery was also recorded, as was another relating to shoplifting.

Another incident concerned a recent robbery of a woman who was left with hand and facial injuries after walking through Victoria Park between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, January 26.

The 21-year-old was walking through the park, near Park Way, when she was approached by two men who pushed her to the ground and demanded her rucksack, before forcefully removing it.

Thames Valley Police was unable to confirm whether any of these incidents occurred in the two A339 underpasses, as neither is recorded by the force as a specific location.

In September last year, Newbury Town Council voted in favour of spending £9,000 on increasing CCTV in the park.

Members unanimously backed the proposal in a bid to crack down on a spate of “mindless” acts of vandalism in the park over the summer months.

Barely two months later, vandals threw roof tiles at the CCTV cameras, causing an estimated £2,000 of damage.

Responding to the list of incidents, the deputy leader of Newbury Town Council and Conservative ward member for Victoria, Miles Evans, said: “Over the past four years, we have invested heavily in Victoria Park.

“This investment has not just resulted in better leisure facilities, but also new and upgraded security measures, including CCTV, to keep us all safe.

“One incident is one too many and I’d always encourage residents to report crime to Thames Valley Police.

“Rest assured that Newbury Town Council will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to stamp out crime across our community.”