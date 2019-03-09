Blues seal promotion after bonus-point win

NEWBURY Blues have secured promotion to South West Premier after they beat Old Centralians 31-12 at Monks Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Any sort of bonus-point victory for Paul Archer's side would have confirmed their return to the league they were relegated from last season.

And five tries, including three from winger Harvey North ensured that Newbury would get what they needed against Old Centralians, who are second in the table.

The champagne is out for @NewburyRFC



They have won this afternoon and have confirmed their promotion to the South West Premier. #Newbury #Blues @NewburyToday pic.twitter.com/1iwNAfaZhg — Liam Headd (@liamh_nwn) March 9, 2019

Blues have now extended their South West 1 East lead to 21 points after picking up their 21st victory of the season and their 19th bonus-point too.

Newbury now have a week off before travelling to Oxford Harlequins on March 23.

For a full match report, reaction and images, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News - out Thursday.