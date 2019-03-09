Football round-up: Hungerford get a point but Thatcham lose

HUNGERFORD Town picked up a second successive point in the National League South as the drew 0-0 with Weston-super-Mare away from home.

The Crusaders remain in 21st place in the table, four points above Weston, with eight games of the season remaining.

Ian Herring's side are now three points behind Gloucester City, who sit one place out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, West Berkshire neighbours Thatcham Town fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Bideford in Division 1 South of the Southern League.

The visitors took the lead with 15 minutes remaining, but Kyle Tooze equalised on 79 minutes.

However a penalty with two minutes remaining ensured Bideford of all three points at Waterside Park.

It was also defeat for Danny Dolan's Tadley Calleva in the Sydenhams Wessex Premier as they went down 1-0 away to Christchurch.

Kintbury Rangers reached the semi-final of the Fountain Trophies Cup after they beat Melksham Town Res 4-1 away from home.

There was cup joy for Letcombe as they beat Drayton 6-5 on penalties in the Paul Naire Cup semi-final.

A full review of all the football fixtures will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News - out Thursday.