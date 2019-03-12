Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury woman caught driving along A339 while three times the limit

Motorist banned after failing breath test

Court

A NEWBURY woman has been caught driving after drinking three times the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 14, was 34-year-old Charlotte Anne Simpson, of Cromwell Road.

She admitted driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the A339 at the Robin Hood roundabout in Newbury after drinking more than the legal limit on January 20.

Tests showed 109mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit if 35mcg.

Ms Simpson was made subject to a 12-month community order.

In addition, she was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, she was banned from driving for two years.

 

