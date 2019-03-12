Councillor 'regrets' pupils taking climate change action

A SENIOR district councillor has congratulated pupils for attending a climate change protest in Newbury last month – but said she “regretted” that they chose to take time off school to do it.

Jeanette Clifford, (Con, Northcroft), said pupils from St Bartholomew’s and St Gabriel’s schools jeopardised their own safety in walking out of their lessons on Friday, February 15.

The youngsters congregated outside Newbury Town Hall as part of wider international student protest against climate change.

Despite praising the students as “bright, resilient and hard-working”, Mrs Clifford said: “I regret the young people chose to take time off school.

“I don’t think learning only happens in the classroom.

“Is it not possible that among the protesters, there was at least one who was vulnerable? One who was unsafe.

“One who was going to miss a critical lesson that, no matter how hardworking their teacher, they’ll find it impossible to catch up?”

A similar pupil protest is planned for Friday, March 15.