Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thieves steal handbag from a pram

Police appealing for information following incident in Greenham

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

police

THIEVES stole a handag from a pram in Greenham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in The Nightingales at some time between 9am and 10am on Friday, March 8. 

Anyone with information should fill out the online form at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting the crime reference number 43190072165.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Masked gang attacks and tries to rob 'vulnerable' Hungerford 16-year-old

police

Newbury woman caught driving along A339 while three times the limit

Court

Seven arrests in Victoria Park over a year

Seven arrests in Victoria Park over a year

Prison failings enabled killer to take own life

Prison failings enabled killer to take own life

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33