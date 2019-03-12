Thieves steal handbag from a pram

THIEVES stole a handag from a pram in Greenham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in The Nightingales at some time between 9am and 10am on Friday, March 8.

Anyone with information should fill out the online form at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, contact the 24-hour Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting the crime reference number 43190072165.