UFO investigation after dog walker spotted 'slow-moving black triangle' near the M4

A DOG walker claims to have spotted a UFO over West Berkshire. 

The unidentified witness said they watched the "silent, black triangle" slowly moving overhead Boxford at 9.35pm on February 13, 2018. (Pictured is a reported black triangle sighting in Kansas)

The sighting was made on the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database and the case closed last week. 

The witness said the 35-30 metre object was travelling west to east at approximately 30-40mph, parallel to the M4 at an altitude of approximately 1km.

"The rear edge appeared to be a light strip looking a bit like a classic sci-fi light drive. A bit like football stadium lights but not as bright, a yellow/white colour. Flashing red and white lights at the tips," the report said. 

The witness observed the object for approximately three minutes before it became obscured by houses and trees.

They added that their dog was disturbed and jumped around three or four times and made a "squeaky disturbed dog noise" during the incident.

"She's never done this before when I've taken her out,” the witness said.

United Kingdom field investigator, Karl Webb, closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

  • grumpy

    21/03/2019 - 09:09

    excessive alcohol does play tricks with your eyes !!!

