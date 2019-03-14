Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a 92-year-old man from Newbury is in court for having almost one million child porn images on his laptop. 

Also in this week's paper, a Theale man who killed his girlfriend but denied murdering her has been jailed for life.

Meanwhile, a heartbreaking video of twin Thatcham girls singing to their mother the day before she died has been shared thousands of times. 

And a Conservative councillor has resigned, less than two months before this year's elections. 

In Hungerford news, an alarming rise in thefts from vehicles has prompted a call for action. 

In Thatcham, a new mental health service has been officially opened. 

In Hampshire this week, the boundary changes are proposed and Silchester’s parish magazine is 60 years old … or is it

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.  

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in tent in Penwood

A body was found in Penwood

Newbury woman caught driving along A339 while three times the limit

Court

Man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Historic drive through Newbury

Historic drive through Newbury

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33