Latest plans for Newbury station upgrade to be displayed next week

John Herring

John Herring

RAIL commuters can hear the latest on plans for a £6m upgrade to Newbury station next week.

Great Western Railway and West Berkshire Council will present the proposals at Newbury Town Council’s annual town meeting on Monday. 

Improved connections for pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transport are planned.

The improvements would also “complement” the 232-home Market Street development.

Newbury Racecourse Station is also in line for a makeover following a £70,000 investment, which will include improved waiting facilities, covered cycle parking, a ticket vending machine, CCTV cameras and improvements to the footbridge.

The meeting, in Newbury Town Hall, starts after the presentation of the town council’s civic awards.

Those wishing to attend should be at the town hall by 7.45pm. As numbers are limited, spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by emailing towncouncil@newbury.gov.uk or call (01635) 35486.

