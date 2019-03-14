Thatcham primary school in crowdfunding bid for VR headsets

A THATCHAM school is looking to augment its pupils’ learning experience by investing in virtual reality (VR) technology – but it needs your help.

Spurcroft Primary School wants to bring virtual and augmented reality headsets into the classroom and it has launched a crowdfunding bid to raise the money.

The school said that the technology would “improve children’s outcomes through increased engagement and better knowledge retention through personal experience”.

It added that its vision was to create “future ready learners” equipped with the ICT and computing skills to help them throughout their life.

The school said that VR could take children on a tour of the Egyptian pyramids or for a trip underwater.

Assistant headteacher Jo Philp said: “We want the technology to be able to enhance children’s learning and be able to take them to places they may never see in real life and VR gives us the opportunity to do this.

“It is a tool which brings learning to life, making it memorable and enjoyable for children.

“Our school budget is allocated to giving children access to chromebooks and iPads as tools for learning and having VR headsets would allow us to give children opportunities above and beyond the capabilities of these current learning tools.”

The school needs to raise £1,528 for a set of four headsets for the benefit of 480 pupils.

In its application, Spurcroft said that “school funding is challenging and the only opportunity to bring this exciting resource is through crowdfunding”.

The school is fundraising on Rocket Fund, a free crowdfunding platform, which has helped 300 schools raise more than £200,000.

If Spurcroft receives more than its target, it would like to buy resources for its Early Years Foundation Stage, including a light box.

You can make a donation by visiting https://spsr.me/DJNb