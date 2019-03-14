Archer: We're not done yet

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has admitted that his side are ‘far from done’ after they secured promotion to South West Premier.

Blues registered a 31-12 victory against Old Centralians at Monks Lane on Saturday afternoon to ensure their return to the Premier division at the first time of asking.

And after confirming their status as champions, Archer is determined to use this as a stepping stone for the future.

“Over the season as a whole, it’s been a process for us, but we had a brilliant start because we scored 140 points in the first couple of games,” he said. “It gave us the belief to go forward and although we knew we’d be up there, we didn’t know how well it would go.

“We need to keep everyone’s feet on the floor because our goal is to stay in level five, but we’re far from done – we need to keep going from here.”

Newbury scored a try inside the first five minutes on Saturday and Archer believes it set the tone of the game.

“We were excellent today, a lot of credit to the boys,” he said. “It didn’t all go our own way, we went ahead which is what we wanted, but they came back at us, we were a little bit loose and we gave away too many penalties.

“But with the ball in hand, we looked absolutely deadly and at half-time we knew we had to tighten up, but the mood was good.”

Conditions were difficult throughout the game at Monks Lane, but the head coach was thrilled with the effort his side put in, not just against Old Centralians, but throughout the season.

“They had the wind in the first-half and we knew we needed to put in a massive effort to keep them out.

“The league is very competitive but we have got better each week and now we’re on 19 try-bonus points,” said Archer. “It’s a testament to the boys and it shows how much they wanted it.

“We’re not done yet, we still have four games left and my challenge to the boys now is that we keep the bar really high.

“I am not going to be satisfied going up on 21 wins and I don’t think they will be either,” he added.

Blues' effort is rewarding

The Blues head coach highlighted their second-half display as a key moment in deciding the outcome of the game.

He said: “We kept them to just one try in the second-half and we were able to get a couple, which was really good and it showed our ambition and ability to play.

“Our defensive intensity was excellent and we need that to keep going,” he added.

Archer expressed plenty of emotion throughout the game at Monks Lane, outlining how proud he was of his squad.

“It’s amazing that the lads have put that much effort in to play for the shirt and for the club,” he added.

Blues now have a free weekend before travelling to ninth-placed Oxford Harlequins on Saturday, March 23.