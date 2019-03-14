Hungerford are showing plenty of fight

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is confident results will come if they continue to fight every week, like they have done in previous games.

The Crusaders picked up a second successive point in the National League South after drawing 0-0 away to relegation rivals Weston-super-Mare, on Saturday.

The result leaves Town just three points away from safety, with just seven league games remaining.

“I am a little bit disappointed with the result, but I think in the bigger picture they [Weston] needed to win the game more than us.

“With that being said, the three points for us would have been huge, but we’re a point closer to Gloucester.”

Despite the game ending goalless in Somerset, Herring felt his side had the edge and should have taken all three points.

“The game wasn’t a great spectacle, but we tried to nullify them before going on to win the game and I felt we were the better team in the second-half.

“We could and should have won it, but it was a clean sheet away from home so we can’t really complain.”

With games coming up thick and fast, the Town manager believes his side are close to putting together a run of positive results.

“We have showed a lot of resilience over the past six weeks because we are coming up against different problems, but finding solutions for them.

“As a team we look harder to break down and if we continue like that with the fight we’re showing, then we should be okay.”

The Crusaders welcome Eastbourne Borough to Bulpit Lane on Saturday, a game that they need to win in the race for survival.

“We’re at the stage of the season when we need wins and they are no different,” Herring admitted. “They are slightly above us and if we can get the three points, it moves us closer to them.

“We’ll have to do our homework and apply ourselves in the right way and if my players leave everything out there, I can’t ask for more.”