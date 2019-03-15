Red Noses at Sainsbury's

COMIC Relief fundraising returns to Sainsbury’s today (Friday) as the supermarket group celebrates 20 years as the charity’s official retail partner.

To mark the occasion, colleagues in Sainsbury’s Newbury are going to make this year bigger and better than before.

Store manager Rob Barnes said: “We are excited to be supporting Comic Relief again this year in store.

“We’re really passionate about supporting this great cause and hope our customers continue to get involved and help support our exciting fundraising activities.

“Our colleagues are busy raising money for this fantastic cause by dressing up, baking, selling and collecting donations, and we hope to raise a fantastic amount.”

The store is running a number of fundraising events, including a tombola and guess- the-noses-in-the-jar competition, as well as selling red noses and scratch cards to raise money.

The store will also be joined by the Rock Choir for a special Comic Relief performance at noon on Saturday.

Comic Relief chief executive Liz Warner said: “Sainsbury’s is a brilliant partner and it is always great to see the stores come to life with merchandise, red noses and more.

“We hope that, together with Sainsbury’s and Argos employees, we will raise millions of pounds to help fund projects locally and abroad – saving and changing lives.”

Funds donated by Sainsbury’s customers, colleagues and suppliers have amounted to more than £120m over the length of the partnership.