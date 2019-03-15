Second student climate protest today

A SECOND pupil protest against climate change in as many months is expected to take place in Newbury today (Friday).

It is thought local school pupils will stage a walk-out at 11am to march to the town centre, where they will protest outside West Berkshire Council’s offices on Market Street.

The event is part of an international movement against world leaders’ inaction over global warming called Youth Strike 4 Climate.

An estimated total of 64 towns and cities across the UK will see demonstrations from school and university students.

On February 15, pupils from St Bartholomew’s and St Gabriel’s schools demonstrated outside Newbury Town Hall as part of a nationwide protest.