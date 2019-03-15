Company building Newbury primary school enters administration

A CONSTRUCTION company which was building a new primary school in Newbury has gone into administration, according to subcontractors.

Swansea-based company Dawnus – which has also an office in Thatcham – started work on the new Highwood Copse School within the grounds of Newbury College last August.

No builders were seen on the site off Monks Lane this morning by a reporter from the Newbury Weekly News.

The 210-pupil school, sponsored by the college, is expected to welcome its first intake of pupils this September.

The roof of the school was nearing completion last month and construction remained on schedule, the school’s website said.

The council had planned to open the school in September 2018, but later postponed the opening until September 2019 following “high increases” in build costs from its then appointed contractor Kier.

West Berkshire Council has been approached for comment.