Police laid in wait for drink-driver

POLICE ambushed a drink-driver after he abandoned his car to go to a Newbury nightclub.

They had been alerted to reports of the vehicle being driven erratically earlier in the evening, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, March 7.

In the dock was 29-year-old Alexandru Therdohlib, of Queens Road.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: “Just before midnight members of the public saw a vehicle being driven erratically and were concerned the driver had been drinking.

“The police were informed and they found the vehicle parked in Cheap Street in Newbury, but no one in it.

“They asked CCTV operators to keep watch on the car.

“Just after 4.30am the defendant was seen to go to the car and get in the driver’s door.”

Mr Therdohlib drove off towards the A339, the court heard, but police had been alerted and soon caused him to pull over.

Ms Barclay said: “They concluded he was drunk. He was stumbling and giggling and smelled of alcohol.

Mr Therdohlib admitted driving a Ford Fiesta on Mill Lane, Newbury, on February 17 after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Joanna Benn, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and added: “He had driven into Newbury town centre and went to a nightclub where he drank beer.

“He was compliant with the officers and tells me he doesn’t feel good about what he did and is grateful no one was hurt as a consequence.

“He works for a local medical company and sends money home to his wife and two children in Romania.”

Magistrates fined Mr Therdohlib £300 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 18 months.