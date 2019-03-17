Star reopens after revamp

THE Star Inn, Kingsclere, had its reopening on Friday following a period of refurbishment.

The pub was closed for a week from February 24 until March 1 to finish the last part of the renovation.

Work had started in other parts of the pub two weeks before that.

The refurbishment includes new decor and furniture. The kitchens and toilets have been modernised and new menus are to be introduced.

Neil and Jo Cayliss-Smith took over the pub in November and wanted to give it a makeover.

Mr Cayliss-Smith said: “We had a really good Christmas, but this reopening was always planned, so we would be fully open by Mother’s Day.

“We have heard a lot of positive buzz about the new team and the new look. I think we’ve got that wow-factor now which is pulling people back.”

“It is pub food, but on a premium level,” Mr Cayliss-Smith added. “You will get a pie, but a more premium product.

“We also cater to bigger groups in the dining area than before.

“We also want to pull the drinkers back in and that’s an area we want to grow.”

The new landlord explained that the majority of customers come from passing trade from the A339 and he said: “We wanted to make the pub more attractive to people driving past.

“We get a good mix of people from everywhere – from Headley, Kingsclere and the A339.”

Mr and Mrs Cayliss-Smith have plans to start holding live entertainment, pub quizzes and in the summer intend to make use of the space outside by hosting beer and cider festivals.