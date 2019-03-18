Victoria Park ice rink talks stall

TALKS to bring an ice rink to Newbury’s Victoria Park froze this week after councillors were informed it could cost up to £1m.

Members agreed that the facility on the boating lake would struggle to make a return on investment.

Even installing a temporary rink in the park each year would cost £180,000, without running costs, which the town council’s community services manager David Ingram said would be a “minimum” expense for its set-up of the facility.

The overall expenditure could amount to more than £240,000 in a season. The installation of a permanent ice rink, however, would have cost an estimated £995,925.

While members agreed that an ice rink in the park represented a good business opportunity, officers were instructed not to pursue the opportunity due to the significant investment needed, showing an uncertain return on the suggested investment.