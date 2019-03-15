Newbury students stage bigger climate change protest

Newbury pupils stage bigger climate change protest
Fri, 15 Mar 2019
SCHOOL pupils from Newbury staged a second climate change protest in as many months today (Friday).
Over 100 pupils from St Bartholomew’s School, Trinity School and Park House walked out of lessons at 11am and marched to Newbury Town Hall.
A group of young children who are home educated also took part, holding placards and homemade posters in the Market Place.
Pupils are now heading down Northbrook Street and Parkway before finishing up at @WestBerkshire Council. One elderly guy just asked a student how he gets to school. “I cycle,” he replied. #YouthStrike4Climate pic.twitter.com/qpyK8yWhLO— Fiona Tomas (@fionatomas_nwn) March 15, 2019
The secondary school pupils then marched down Northbrook Street and up through Parkway shopping district, chanting slogans such as, “Whose future? Our future!” and “Pollution’s not the solution!” before gathering outside West Berkshire Council’s offices on Market Street.
There the group lined Newbury’s Echo Circle where St Bart’s sixth former Isaac Fernandes and Year 10 pupil Ruth Beatty-Duarte addressed the crowd, which also heard from the chair of West Berkshire Green Party, Carolyne Culver.
The demonstration was part of a wider international student movement against world leaders’ inaction over global warming, called Youth Strike 4 Climate.
It is the second student-led protest of its type, after pupils from St Bart's and St Gabriel's protested outside Newbury Town Hall last month.
A wave of similar demonstrations were staged by thousands of school children across the world today, inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish pupil Greta Thunberg who gave up going to school on Fridays last September to campaign outside the Swedish parliament against climate change.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Louise
15/03/2019 - 17:05
One would have more sympathy if they protested in their OWN TIME; if these loons postponed for one day to Saturday, they'd have a bigger audience (for the few who may be interested) and not be disrupting their schools and THEIR EDUCATION.
Reply
NewburyLad
15/03/2019 - 16:04
Most will use aeroplanes to go on holiday, many will get lifts to/from school by petrol powered car or diesel powered bus, all will use goods brought to them by lorry. Still crack on, get the UK to pay more in taxes and more to protect the planet whilst China, India and the rest of the Eastern world carry on building their coal fuelled power stations and filling our seas with plastic - in 5-10 or so years, YOU will be having to fund it, through YOUR taxes as you struggle to find housing and school places for YOUR children. Perhaps you shouldn't believe all the leftist propaganda thrown out by your Labour run teachers.
Reply
I have no name
15/03/2019 - 15:03
And i forget to mention the irony of them using cardboard to write their messages on....
Reply
I have no name
15/03/2019 - 15:03
Am I Missing something? What exactly are they protesting for? climate change, yes i get that, but who are they protesting? have west Berkshire council advised they will not make improvements for improving cutting carbon emissions? Call my cynical, or stupid, but i just don't get it..
Reply