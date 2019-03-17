Jake's marathon effort for sister 

A SIX-year-old boy from Hermitage is aiming to run the equivalent of a marathon over the course of March to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Yattendon Primary School pupil Jake Henry wanted to do something for his three-year-old sister Cleo, who had open heart surgery just four weeks ago.

The youngster started his challenge on Friday, March 1, and will attempt to cover 26.2 miles by March 31.

He set himself a target of raising £500 for the charity, but has already smashed it, raising more than £1,396 to date.

Cleo’s heart murmur was discovered when she was six weeks old, following a routine check up.

Further investigation revealed a significant atrial sepal defect, which is a hole between the two upper chambers of her heart.

And in February she underwent an operation in Bristol to repair the hole.

Jake’s mother, Jo Henry, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Jake and what he has set out to achieve.

“We’ve all been affected by Cleo’s surgery and it has been hard to watch him struggle over the past few weeks without knowing how to help him. This challenge has given him such a sense of purpose and immediately put him back on a positive footing.

“He is blown away by people’s generosity and we are all so grateful for the support of family, friends and to his fantastic school for helping him to clock up the miles and achieve his goal.”

Some of the 26.2 miles will be covered at school, while others will be carried out at home and on family walks.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jakes-marathon-in-a-month