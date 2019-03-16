Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Appeal for missing Thatcham woman in distress

Officers release CCTV images of a woman called Jade they want to trace

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Appeal for missing Thatcham woman in distress

THAMES Valley Police has released images of a woman officers want to trace after being concerned for her welfare.   

At around 4.30pm yesterday (March 15) the force received a phone call from a woman in distress.

Following this phone call, officers were concerned for the woman’s welfare.

During the call, the woman said her name was Jade.

She ended the call without giving her location or further details and did not answer the phone again.

Officers managed to trace an image that they think could be the woman who made the call.

The image is taken from CCTV from the Tesco store in Pinchington Lane earlier on Friday, March 15.

Officers believe that the woman may then have made her way to the Cold Ash area of Thatcham, but could also be in an area in and around Thatcham.

Investigating officer, Inspector John Yallop, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are releasing an image of a woman as we are very concerned for her welfare but have no other means of identifying or tracing her.

“We only have very minimal details and think she could be called Jade.

“We would ask anyone who knows who this woman is to please come forward.

“Additionally we would ask anyone in the Thatcham and Cold Ash areas who may have seen the woman in the CCTV today to please also call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1045 15/3/19.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in tent in Penwood

A body was found in Penwood

Man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Man who murdered girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

Newbury woman caught driving along A339 while three times the limit

Court

Thatcham twins' moving video with dying mother goes viral

Thatcham twins' moving video with dying mother goes viral

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33