Work to start soon on Snooty Fox refurbishment

WORK will soon begin on a £330,000 refurbishment of The Snooty Fox in Newbury.

The pub, in Bartholomew Street, will re-open in mid-May under its former name of The Globe Inn following a 16-month closure.

The investment, which is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and new licensees Colin and Katie Martin, ends months of uncertainty about its future.

The plan is to transform the venue into a dog and family-friendly urban pub.

Work is expected to start on April 8 and take six weeks to complete.

External work will include renovating and redecorating the 1875 building.

The Snooty Fox fascia has already been removed to reveal the pub’s old stonework sign with The Globe Inn name engraved on it – and this will be retained.

The pub’s interior will also be revamped to give it a contemporary look and make a feature of the original timber flooring and brickwork.

Booth seating and other touches will add to the design and a snug will be created at the rear, complete with sofas and soft seating.

The overhaul will also involve replacing the toilets, refitting the kitchen and upgrading the cellar with state-of-the-art dispense equipment.

Mr and Mrs Martin plan to give The Globe a café/bar feel during the day, serving pastries and light bites such as artisan sandwiches, salads and soups and coffee.

The couple are also aiming to bring something different to their customers and will be seeking out more unusual and hard-to-find products and drinks alongside familiar favourites.

The menu will focus on small plates and sharing platters such as cheese, charcuterie and crudities with products sourced from local suppliers as well as those on the continent.

The drinks range will span spirits and cocktails, craft and cask beers, wines and soft drinks and showcase interesting and artisan varieties which are not readily available.

Mr and Mr’s Martin’s border terrier, Dave, will play a part in The Globe’s revival too.

The pub will give a warm welcome to customers’ four-legged friends, offering ‘Pawsecco’, water and dog treats.

Dave will be on hand to socialise with canine customers and there will be a regular ‘Yappy Hour’ for dog owners and dogs to get together.

Both Mr and Mrs Martin are giving up corporate jobs to take on The Globe.

Mr Martin said: “We spent over a year touring the country looking for our perfect pub.

“When we saw The Globe and its location in such a beautiful and vibrant town we knew instantly it was ‘the one’.

“The refurbishment will be amazing and Newbury’s 2036 Vision makes it an exciting place to be.

“We both grew up in pubs and hate to see them closed. We’re looking forward to giving The Globe a new lease of life.”

Star Pubs & Bars operations director Neil Convery said: “The Globe has served Newbury for nearly 150 years and we’re delighted to be investing to ensure that it continues to do so into the future.

“It has taken time to find the right licensees but Colin and Katie’s plans are fantastic and will be worth the wait.”