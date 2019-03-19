CCTV of Chieveley Post Office robbery released

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a robbery in Cheiveley that happened last month.

A man entered the Post Office in High Street and threatened a member of staff with a knife and demanded money from the till.

The staff member sustained a cut to his mouth and a chipped tooth, but did not require hospital treatment.

The robber fled the shop empty-handed after the incident, which took place at 6pm on Monday, February 18.

Officers believe the man pictured may have important information in connection with the investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Watts, of Force CID based at Newbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as I believe the man in the pictures may have vital information that can assist in my investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises this person to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190052499.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”