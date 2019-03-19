Update: travellers leave Victoria Park

DOZENS of travellers who settled in Victoria Park last night have moved on from the area.

More than 20 caravans gained unauthorised access to the green last night by cutting through the gate locking bar at St Mary's Road.

Thames Valley Police served a notice demanding the park be cleared by 2pm today at the latest.

The group were reportedly seen performing 'donuts' around the park's new football pitch.

Outrageous desecration of a much loved green open space at the heart of our town. Glad criminal investigation underway. Hope collars get felt. Good news is there is really good working ‘tween Councils, @TVP_WestBerks and my office. Everyone can help with extra vigilance https://t.co/FSvPkB7r7n

— Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) March 19, 2019

Newbury Town Council officers were at the scene as soon as they were made aware of the incident and met with Thames Valley Police officers last night.

David Ingram, community services manager at Newbury Town Council, said the town council are currently working with its grounds maintenance contractor to assess the damage already caused, particularly to the recently re-laid football pitch and the cost for reinstatement.

