Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

UPDATE: travellers leave Victoria Park

The group have heeded a notice and have left the park before 2pm

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Update: travellers leave Victoria Park

DOZENS of travellers who settled in Victoria Park last night have moved on from the area. 

More than 20 caravans gained unauthorised access to the green last night by cutting through the gate locking bar at St Mary's Road.

Thames Valley Police served a notice demanding the park be cleared by 2pm today at the latest. 

The group were reportedly seen performing 'donuts' around the park's new football pitch. 

Outrageous desecration of a much loved green open space at the heart of our town. Glad criminal investigation underway. Hope collars get felt. Good news is there is really good working ‘tween Councils, @TVP_WestBerks and my office. Everyone can help with extra vigilance https://t.co/FSvPkB7r7n

— Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) March 19, 2019

Newbury Town Council officers were at the scene as soon as they were made aware of the incident and met with Thames Valley Police officers last night.

David Ingram, community services manager at Newbury Town Council, said the town council are currently working with its grounds maintenance contractor to assess the damage already caused, particularly to the recently re-laid football pitch and the cost for reinstatement.

For a full report and reaction see this week's Newbury Weekly News, out Thursday. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tommy

    19/03/2019 - 15:03

    You can hear it now, ''I'm arresting you now in the name of the law, what's your name'', '' Bejasus It wasn't me sir Begorra, you can ask me mate Pat over there, It wasn't me was it Pat !'' ''No Pat I tink it was Seamus but he's gone to cause trouble somewhere else sure he is''

    Reply

  • grumpy

    19/03/2019 - 15:03

    I've just been told they've rocked up at Newbury Hospital ??

    Reply

    • Owen1

      19/03/2019 - 15:03

      If that’s true, then how can they do it to a hospital? They just have not guts at all. I hope they end up in there

      Reply

  • TNT63

    19/03/2019 - 12:12

    I see they have left but have left behind a certain amount of rubbish. As the police are FULLY AWARE who is responsible for this illegal dumping I wonder if they will arrest and prosecute the offenders as they would do for any other member of the public. Once again I suspect they will just clear it up, moan a bit and let them on their way. As a previous contributor said police and officials seem to run scared of them. That's why they feel empowered to do what they did last night.

    Reply

  • Owen1

    19/03/2019 - 12:12

    Criminal damage charges from breaking the gate perhaps too?

    Reply

    • NewburyResident

      19/03/2019 - 16:04

      No as usual this Scum will provide only negative impact wherever they go. Perhaps in future the police should take their caravans and crush them! They would soon stop coming then!

      Reply

      • Owen1

        19/03/2019 - 17:05

        Sounds like a better idea. But the police are even scared enough to do that. If only we had a stronger and more present police force

        Reply

Show more comments

Appeal for missing Thatcham woman in distress

Appeal for missing Thatcham woman in distress

Travellers move into Newbury's Victoria Park

Travellers move into Newbury's Victoria Park

Update: travellers leave Victoria Park

Update: travellers leave Victoria Park

Work to start soon on Snooty Fox refurbishment

Work to start soon on Snooty Fox refurbishment

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33