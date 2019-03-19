Update: travellers leave Victoria Park
Tue, 19 Mar 2019
DOZENS of travellers who settled in Victoria Park last night have moved on from the area.
More than 20 caravans gained unauthorised access to the green last night by cutting through the gate locking bar at St Mary's Road.
Thames Valley Police served a notice demanding the park be cleared by 2pm today at the latest.
The group were reportedly seen performing 'donuts' around the park's new football pitch.
Outrageous desecration of a much loved green open space at the heart of our town. Glad criminal investigation underway. Hope collars get felt. Good news is there is really good working ‘tween Councils, @TVP_WestBerks and my office. Everyone can help with extra vigilance https://t.co/FSvPkB7r7n
— Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) March 19, 2019
Newbury Town Council officers were at the scene as soon as they were made aware of the incident and met with Thames Valley Police officers last night.
David Ingram, community services manager at Newbury Town Council, said the town council are currently working with its grounds maintenance contractor to assess the damage already caused, particularly to the recently re-laid football pitch and the cost for reinstatement.
Tommy
19/03/2019 - 15:03
You can hear it now, ''I'm arresting you now in the name of the law, what's your name'', '' Bejasus It wasn't me sir Begorra, you can ask me mate Pat over there, It wasn't me was it Pat !'' ''No Pat I tink it was Seamus but he's gone to cause trouble somewhere else sure he is''
Reply
grumpy
19/03/2019 - 15:03
I've just been told they've rocked up at Newbury Hospital ??
Reply
Owen1
19/03/2019 - 15:03
If that’s true, then how can they do it to a hospital? They just have not guts at all. I hope they end up in there
Reply
TNT63
19/03/2019 - 12:12
I see they have left but have left behind a certain amount of rubbish. As the police are FULLY AWARE who is responsible for this illegal dumping I wonder if they will arrest and prosecute the offenders as they would do for any other member of the public. Once again I suspect they will just clear it up, moan a bit and let them on their way. As a previous contributor said police and officials seem to run scared of them. That's why they feel empowered to do what they did last night.
Reply
Owen1
19/03/2019 - 12:12
Criminal damage charges from breaking the gate perhaps too?
Reply
NewburyResident
19/03/2019 - 16:04
No as usual this Scum will provide only negative impact wherever they go. Perhaps in future the police should take their caravans and crush them! They would soon stop coming then!
Reply
Owen1
19/03/2019 - 17:05
Sounds like a better idea. But the police are even scared enough to do that. If only we had a stronger and more present police force
Reply
Show more comments