Racecourse to acknowledge winners with awards

AT the end of another successful season of Jump racing at Newbury, the racecourse will once again acknowledge some of those who have lit up the campaign with starring performances with the return of "The Newburys", in association with Conundrum HR Consulting.

The winning-most owner, trainer, jockey, conditional jockey during Newbury's 2018/19 jumps racing season will all be recognised during the course of the afternoon of racing on Saturday, March 23, with a special prize awarded to yard who has won the most Best Turned Out awards over the course of the season which is backed by the West Berkshire Racing Club.

Racing enthusiasts are also invited to vote their 'Moment Of The Season' from a sparkling shortlist of six;

- La Bague Au Roi winning on chase debut in November 2018 and following up with another win at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

- Sizing Tennessee leading home a Colin Tizzard 1-2 in the Ladbrokes Trophy, and giving an emotional Tom Scudamore a second win in the race ten years after his first

- Lady Buttons, a rare raider from the North, winning at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival in impressive style to give trainer Philip Kirby a first winner at the course

- Champ winning the Grade 1 Betway Challow Hurdle for Nicky Henderson, JP McManus and Barry Geraghty

- San Benedeto giving Paul Nicholls a record ninth William Hill Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup and Nick Schofield a record third win in the race

- Carole's Destrier fighting back to win on two separate occasions by ¾ length and 1& ½ lengths this season at Newbury

Racing fans can vote from the above shortlist by visiting www.newburyracecourse.co.uk/Newburys-Jump-Season-Awards or via Newbury's social media platforms.

Voting will close before 9am on Wednesday, March 20.

All those who vote will be eligible for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a meeting of their choice (excluding Party in the Paddock events).