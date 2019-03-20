Demand for traffic calming on the common

REPORTS of motorists driving across Hungerford Common at speeds of up to 80mph have prompted fresh demands for traffic calming.

The licensee of The Downgate, at the top of Park Street, said vehicles have been taking chunks out of the concrete posts by the cattle grid outside her pub.

Lauren Weir said: “They go flat out over there and are using it as a rat-run.

“The speed limit should ideally be 20mph, but speed bumps or build-outs would certainly help, too.

“In a few weeks the cows will be turned out to graze and there will be children playing.

“Our pub terrier has nearly been knocked down and someone was injured in a hit-and-run not long ago.

“I shouted at someone who went past at at least 80mph to slow down and they got angry with me.

“I couldn’t believe the nerve.”

The hit-and-run incident to which Ms Weir referred happened in November and the victim needed surgery.

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell, said this week that, although a man in his 20s had been voluntarily interviewed, no one had been arrested and the investigation remained ongoing.

In 2015, a cow had to be put down following a hit-and-run incident.

The culprit did not stop, as required by law, and appeared to have been exceeding the 40mph speed limit, from a skid mark left at the scene.

Town mayor Helen Simpson has said the town council was aware of the ongoing problem, but added that West Berkshire Council was the highways authority with the power to take action.

She has advised those concerned about the issue to attend the annual Hungerford Town Meeting in the Town Hall at 7pm on Wednesday next week and to lobby representatives from West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Police, who will be present.

Meanwhile, the common will soon be home to grazing cattle again.

Both commoners and farmers, who buy rights to graze their cattle from the Town and Manor, produce a summer grazing herd of about 175 cattle.

The Hungerford neighbourhood police team has previously said in a statement: “We have had several incidents on the common involving injuries and the death of cows caused by undue care and attention of drivers.”

They condemned the “totally unacceptable behaviour” of drivers and pleaded with motorists to observe the speed limit.

They also reminded them: “If you do have an accident with a cow you must report it to the police.

“Failure to do this is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988.”