Lee's been a great sport

PUPILS and staff at Falkland Primary School have bid a fond farewell to their much-loved and respected sports coach Lee Tillen, who is moving on after nearly two decades of teaching.

Mr Tillen’s partnership with the school began 28 years ago when his two sons attended Falkland.

He has worked as sports coach there for 19 years.

During his time at Falkland, Lee has coached children to winning more than 80 titles in football, cross-country, indoor and outdoor athletics and swimming at both district and county levels.

During his final assembly, the themes that consistently came through were Mr Tillen’s passion and his ability to inspire young people to do their best.

The school said he had “inspired a love for sports through many generations that passed through Falkland and this has left a legacy in our hearts”.

In his parting words, Mr Tillen said: “The overriding memory I have in everything we achieved as a school is how each and every child has worked so hard for the team.

“It has never been about individuals; they have always wanted to do for each other. And that is something you cannot coach.”

A statement from the school read: “Despite his modesty, Mr Tillen is a Falkland legend.

“He has etched a place in our hearts and will not be forgotten.

“We wish him happiness and continued success in the exciting future that lies ahead.”