Child rapist, 92, sentenced to 12 years behind bars

Predatory paedophile also downloaded indecent images on an "almost industrial scale"

 A CHILD rapist aged 92 will likely die in prison after he was sentenced to 12 years’ custody on Tuesday, March 19.

Former nurse Terrence Galligan, who lived at Argyle Road, Newbury, presented himself as a “harmless old buffer” when he was, in truth, a dangerous, predatory paedophile whose grotesque past finally caught up with him.

Galligan denied sexually abusing his victims and downloading child sex abuse images “on an almost industrial scale.”

But following a seven day trial at Reading Crown Court it took jurors just over an hour to unanimously convict him on every count.

For a full report from the court, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News.

