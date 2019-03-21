Richard Benyon: Speaker was wrong to block third Brexit deal vote
Thu, 21 Mar 2019
Richard Benyon - Conservative
RICHARD Benyon has said that House of Commons speaker John Bercow was wrong to block Theresa’s May twice-defeated Brexit deal from being brought back to MPs.
The Newbury MP said that Mr Bercow’s decision on Monday to invoke a 400-year-old tradition to stop a third vote showed an inconsistency.
However, Mr Benyon said there were other measures to get around the decision but that it added to the fevered atmosphere of Parliament.
Should the deal come back the Remain-backing MP said: “My gut feeling is that it would not succeed.
“We are now in a different place with a short-term extension.
“I am determined that we should continue to respect the result of the referendum.
“We now have to do that in a way that Parliament can agree to.
“If [the deal] comes back I will support it.
“I will support any measure that I feel respects a clear decision by this country to leave the European Union.
“As I have been saying to colleagues in the ERG (European Research Group), this deal offers the best deal for all of us.
“If they continue on voting it down we will end up with a softer form of Brexit.
“During the referendum campaign, people like Nigel Farage and other leaders of the Leave campaign were bigging up the idea of a Norway arrangement and I suspect that’s where we will end up."
When asked if he would support a Norway-plus arrangement, Mr Benyon said: “If it came to a choice between no Brexit and a softer Brexit then yes.
"Norway-plus or a Switzerland arrangement would mean businesses would still be able to trade on a free and open basis but we would not be part of the requirements under EU treaties to go for a closer union, which I think would please many people."
Mr Benyon said that it would not be easy to exit the EU as it had taken 12 years to enter into the common market and more to incorporate EU laws in the UK.
"I think many people understand but Parliament, like most of the country, is split down the middle.
"It's deeply frustrating. Most of my colleagues want to find a solution that allows us to move on."
Mr Benyon said he believed that "a huge amount of investment" could be released if Parliament could reach a deal.
When asked whether he was under any pressure from members of the West Berkshire Conservative Association, he said: "There are those who make their views very clear to me, Brexiteers who have been wanting it for many years to others who are opposed to Brexit.
"I try to explain that the actions I have taken have been to recognise the result of the referendum but not to leave with no deal. I am desperately working for us to leave with a deal."
Art.E.Ficial
21/03/2019 - 09:09
What an absolute cock-womble. keep denying a #peoplesvote on the cluster-fuck of a deal you managed to drag together because that would be undemocratic / against the will of the people etc. whilst voting as many times as you can to try to get the 'turd of a deal' (not my description - it was described that way by a Tory MP!) over the line. Get real, the people of the UK deserve a say on whether to leave on the terms available or, to stop you total idiots driving this country & all the people in it over a cliff
NewburyLad
21/03/2019 - 09:09
Still out of touch with the majority of the voters in the United Kingdom then. Leave the EU on the 29th was promised, we should then leave on the 29th.
Hungerfordcis
21/03/2019 - 09:09
Zip it benyon you can' t keep voting on things until 1 side gets their own way
