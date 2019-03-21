Blues have a lot to prove

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer believes his side has more to prove in South West 1 East, despite being confirmed as champions.

Blues secured the title after a 31-12 victory against Old Centralians at Monks Lane and will be playing in South West Premier next season.

Newbury had last week off and return to action on Saturday when the travel to Oxford Harlequins.

Archer said: “We trained last week and we had a real focus in quality and it’s important that we stay in shape and stay focussed.

“We know they [Oxford] play on a brand-new 4G pitch and I know the boys are looking forward to it because I think it’ll suit our style.”

But even though the Monks Lane side have confirmed their Level Five status for next year, Archer wants to finish the season stronger.

He said: “We have to keep our feet on the ground because although we have hit our promotion goal, we are hungry to progress and get better.

“I think we still have a bit to prove in this league and to ourselves about the standards we require to be competitive at Level Five.”

Although Blues had a free weekend last week, Monks Lane did host an under-20s women’s international match between England and France.

And Archer was thrilled to see high-quality rugby being hosted in Newbury once again.

He said: “It’s great to see – we have had some great international matches at Monks Lane in the past.

“It’s fantastic for the club and it’s a recognition of the facilities and how we are in the rugby community.

“A lot of great work goes on behind the scenes in terms of the committee and the commercial sides of the club.”