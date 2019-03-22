Vote for Thatcham's next new blue plaque site

THATCHAM residents are being asked to take part in a public vote on how to celebrate the town’s heritage.

Led by the heritage working party, Thatcham Town Council wants suggestions on people, places or significant events that should be commemorated with a blue plaque.

The town’s first blue plaque was unveiled outside the King’s Head pub last year, to mark where Britain’s first mail coach changed horses at the old coaching inn between Bristol and London on August 3, 1784.

Chairman of the heritage working party Nathan Gregory (Con, Thatcham South and Crookham) said: “Thatcham is far older than any of its neighbours, from Mesolithic settlements to the hunting estates of kings, the town has a rich history that needs to be celebrated.”

Thatcham mayor Jan Cover launched public submissions at the annual town meeting on Monday saying: “The first blue plaque was unveiled during the 2018 Thatcham Festival.

“We want to build on that success by another installation and we want this one to be community-led.

“Exploring our history can be very revealing and I urge anyone with a passion for Thatcham to put an idea forward.”

Residents wanting to research the town’s history for ideas can drop into the local history section at Thatcham Library and pick up a nomination form.

Forms can also be collected from the town council offices or downloaded from www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk/thatcham/heritage

Find out more about Thatcham’s history and historical buildings at www.thatchamhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ and www.nickbits.co.uk

Nomination forms need to be returned to the town council offices by midnight on Sunday, March 31, where a shortlist will be compiled and sent out for public vote.