Robinson aiming to topple league leaders

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is relishing the opportunity of causing an upset on Saturday when they host Southern League Division 1 South leaders Blackfield & Langley.

The Kingfishers have not played since their 2-1 home defeat to Bideford two weeks ago as their away clash with Cinderford Town last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

On the decision to call the game off, Robinson said: “It’s always frustrating because whenever you lose you always want to put it right, but fair play to Cinderford for letting us know as early as possible.”

Town now face league leaders Blackfield at Waterside Park, with 25 points separating the two teams prior to the clash.

Robinson said: “It doesn’t get any bigger and the league table doesn’t lie – they are the best team in the division at this moment in time.

“I have known them when I was in the Wessex League and they have always been one of the hardest teams you could face at Step Five.

“It’s no shock to me that they are doing so well at this level.

“I have known their manager Glen Howes for a while and the players they have got.”

Thatcham currently lie in 13th place, 14 points off a play-off spot with eight games of the season remaining.

And although it remains a difficult prospect, Robinson is still aiming for a big finish to the season.

“We want to try and get as many points as we physically can,” he said. “There are still going to be a few twists and turns, like in any other league.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves and that’s what we have to try and do this weekend.”

On the injury front ahead of this weekend’s clash, Robinson said: “Jon Beeden might be touch and go due to a calf injury, but apart from him we’ll have a full squad to choose from.”