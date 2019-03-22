Sustainable living market being held in Thatcham this weekend

A GREEN market offering ways for people to cut down on plastic and recycle more will be held in Thatcham on Sunday.

The first Thatcham & Newbury Sustainable Living Market will encourage people to take along their empty bottles to refill with a selection of laundry and household cleaning products from Thatcham Refillable, a business run by couple Jenny and Tom Kirby.

They offer ethical, vegan, bio-degradable detergents, cleaning products, shampoo and conditioner from SESI.

There will also be a wide range of dried foods available from Scoop Zero Waste, including pasta, rice, dried fruits, nuts and loose tea.

Goods are sold by weight or volume for people to buy what they need in any tub or container, reducing packaging waste and saving money.

A variety of smaller stalls selling their own selection of eco-friendly and sustainable products will be on show.

There will also be advice on what can and can’t be recycled in West Berkshire from Thatcham resident Jana Karstova-Little, who coordinates a recycling scheme in conjunction with the global TerraCycle initiative.

In addition, there will be a children’s activity table and a chance for people of all ages to learn the art of eco-bricking under the guidance of Lesley Ravenscroft from the Hampstead Norreys Community Shop.

Eco-bricks are plastic bottles stuffed with non-recyclable plastic heavy enough to be used as a brick.

People wanting to make an eco-brick should bring a clean and dry bottle and any kind of clean plastic.

The event is being organised by The Thatcham & Newbury Plastic Free, Recycling & Zero Waste UK Facebook Group.

Thatcham mayor Jan Cover will open the event, which runs from 2pm until 4.30pm at Thatcham Catholic Hall on March 24.

The group aims to hold a market every two months in future.

The Sustainable Living Market follows on from a pop-up event held in Thatcham in January, which was attended by hundreds of local people.

For more information, email sustainablelivingmarket1@hotmail.co.uk