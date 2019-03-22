Recovery in Mind photo exhibition at Newbury Library

ADULTS in WEST Berkshire living with mental health challenges have captured their experiences through the lens in a photo exhibition which is currently on display in Newbury.

The exhibition, which is on display at the entrance to Newbury Library, documents the stories of people’s personal journeys of mental health through a course run by charity Recovery in Mind.

Recovery in Mind provides free of charge courses to any adults living in West Berkshire with mental health challenges.

The courses help people to self-manage their difficulties and to lead more enjoyable and meaningful lives.

One of the courses, ‘Recovery Street’, involves students taking photos about various themes of their personal journey of recovery and put them together in a photobook.

Alex Hern, photography tutor, has helped course members to develop photography skills and to consider how pictures can tell a story.

Curating the exhibition alongside Alex Hern is one of Recovery in Minds peer trainers, Lynette Puttick.

Ms Puttick said: "I have gained so much from Recovery in Mind and especially after completing the 'Recovery Street' course in 2017.

“Becoming a peer trainer and supporting recent students, then helping put together this exhibition was just so enjoyable and inspiring.

“Seeing their superb photos on show with their own very personal wording is hopefully something they can all be incredibly proud of.”

Angela Ryan, founder of Recovery in Mind, said she hoped the exhibition will encourage other adults with mental health challenges to try Recovery in Mind courses, as well as reducing the stigma and misunderstanding surrounding mental health.

Ms Ryan said: “The photos provide an insight into mental health and, I hope, perhaps give others a deeper understanding of living with mental health challenges.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in mental health to pop in to the library to take a look. Thanks to all those students who shared their work.”

For more information about Recovery in Mind, visit www.recoveryinmind.org.uk