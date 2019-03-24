Weight limit suggestion to lorry problem

WEIGHT restrictions could solve the problem of huge lorries reversing or manoeuvring on a narrow residential street – something which is causing Hungerford schoolchildren to run the gauntlet.

The issue was first highlighted by this newspaper last July and residents say it is still a daily problem in Fairview Road and Clarks Gardens as giant Tesco lorries, up to 40ft long, deliver to the One Stop store.

When deliveries were undertaken by One Stop it abided by a 2012 risk assessment, which suggested only evening deliveries to avoid school arrivals and departures and to avoid blocking residents’ access to their homes.

But since then, Tesco has taken over the deliveries and the deputy chairman of Hungerford Town Council’s highways and transport committee, Richard Hudson, has said the assessment is regularly ignored.

He has written to Tesco several times, but the problem remains.

However, Mr Hudson told a recent meeting of the full town council: “There have been intensive negotiations with Tesco and they assured us they would avoid crucial school times.”

If the problem persists, town mayor Helen Simpson said the highways authority – West Berkshire Council – should consider a more permanent alternative.

She said: “At the moment the problem with the 40-tonne lorries is ongoing.

“There has been a suggestion of imposing a weight limit.”