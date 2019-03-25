Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Brightwalton pupil speaks out about climate change

Blue Planet fan Louis de Chazal, 9, talked about environmental issues to older pupils

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Brightwalton pupil speaks out about climate change

A PUPIL at Brightwalton Primary School has encouraged his classmates to write a letter to Newbury’s MP and do their bit to help make the planet greener.

Louis de Chazel addressed older pupils in an assembly at school last Friday to coincide with the international student strike against inactivity over climate change.

The nine-year-old was inspired to spread the word about climate change after watching the BBC series Blue Planet 2, when he saw a baby whale dying due its mother feeding it milk contaminated by toxic plastic.  

Louis asked Key Stage 2 children to write to Richard Benyon to voice their concerns with him over climate change and global warming.

The Year 4 pupil, who says David Attenborough is his idol, said: “At school, I’ve been talking about climate change and telling my friends things they can do to help the environment, like eat less beef.

“Speaking in an assembly was slightly nerve-racking – I asked my classmates to write to Richard Benyon too. Let’s see if they do it.”

Louis’ mother Nadine de Chazel, who teaches biology at a West Berkshire secondary school, praised her son’s school for allowing him to add his voice to climate change concerns.

Mrs de Chazel said: “Brightwalton School has been really helpful and encouraging and held a big assembly on climate change, which Louis spoke at.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Guide Dog

    25/03/2019 - 08:08

    Ask your parents whether they have stopped using their car or stopped buying goods wrapped in plastic.

    Reply

    • NoisyNortherner

      25/03/2019 - 10:10

      While I can tell you're taking the piss, these aren't always realistic due to the sheer pervasiveness of plastic in our society. There needs to be systemic changes to the way things are done to have the major impact that's needed. Not using the car would be fine, if there was a viable public transport system to use for example.

      Reply

      • Just An Opinion

        25/03/2019 - 13:01

        Seconded.

        Reply

Major traffic delays expected in Newbury this evening (Friday)

Major delays expected on Hambridge Road this evening (Friday)

UFO investigation after dog walker spotted 'black triangle' near the M4

UFO investigation after dog walker spotted 'slow-moving black triangle' near the M4

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Tributes to co-founder of Newbury-based company

Child rapist, 92, sentenced to 12 years behind bars

Child rapist, 92, sentenced to 12 years behind bars

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33