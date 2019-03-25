Brightwalton pupil speaks out about climate change

A PUPIL at Brightwalton Primary School has encouraged his classmates to write a letter to Newbury’s MP and do their bit to help make the planet greener.

Louis de Chazel addressed older pupils in an assembly at school last Friday to coincide with the international student strike against inactivity over climate change.

The nine-year-old was inspired to spread the word about climate change after watching the BBC series Blue Planet 2, when he saw a baby whale dying due its mother feeding it milk contaminated by toxic plastic.

Louis asked Key Stage 2 children to write to Richard Benyon to voice their concerns with him over climate change and global warming.

The Year 4 pupil, who says David Attenborough is his idol, said: “At school, I’ve been talking about climate change and telling my friends things they can do to help the environment, like eat less beef.

“Speaking in an assembly was slightly nerve-racking – I asked my classmates to write to Richard Benyon too. Let’s see if they do it.”

Louis’ mother Nadine de Chazel, who teaches biology at a West Berkshire secondary school, praised her son’s school for allowing him to add his voice to climate change concerns.

Mrs de Chazel said: “Brightwalton School has been really helpful and encouraging and held a big assembly on climate change, which Louis spoke at.”