Calcot chippy named in top 10

Go Fish&Chips rated one of the country's best mobile fish and chip operators

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

fiona.tomas@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886639

Calcot chippy named in top 10

A WEST Berkshire company has been named in the UK’s 10 best mobile fish and chip operators.

Go Fish&Chips, based in Calcot, has made the illustrious list of Fry Magazine, the leading trade publication for the sector.

To reach the shortlist, Go Fish&Chips needed to impress a mystery diner, who visited unannounced and marked the van on more than 40 aspects of its business, from the quality of the food and customer service to cleanliness and value for money.

The pass mark was set at 75 per cent and Go Fish&Chips scored 88 per cent, with the mystery diner particularly praising the van’s appearance, quality and consistency of food, menu choices, smart looking and professional staff and food that is freshly cooked to order.

It is the first time that Go Fish&Chips, which was established in 2013 by owners Paul Brandon and Chris Harris, has made the top 10.

The pair started out as a part-time venture, before they took the business to a full-time commitment in 2015.

The business currently serves its food in Yattendon, Upper Basildon and Bradfield Southend, on three nights a week. 

In light of receiving the award, the pair said: “It’s an honour to make the list and to be on it for the first time, is truly overwhelming.

“We’re delighted to be recognised as one of the top 10 mobile units in the UK and it will help us grow as a business.

“All our cod and haddock is Marine Steward Council approved and we also make all our own sauces on site.

“We look forward to growing the business over the next few years and welcoming new and existing customers.”

