A TADLEY woman has been banned from driving for being more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

In the dock at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 7, was 57-year-old Belinda Jane Morris, of Herriard Way.

She pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Andover on February 6 while over the limit.

Tests showed 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Miss Morris was disqualified from driving for 24 months, which can be reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a Secretary of State-approved course.

She was also fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £25 and a victim surcharge of £85.