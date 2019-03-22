Henderson trio to parade at Newbury

SEVEN Barrows trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed that three of his Cheltenham Festival stars will be parading at Newbury, on Saturday 23 March when the track hosts it's final jumps fixture of the season.

Altior, Beware The Bear and Pentland Hills will be at the parade ring just before 1.30pm and racegoers will have the opportunity to see the trio.

All three enjoyed memorable moments during the Cheltenham Festival, giving trainer Henderson more success in the iconic meeting.

Altior took his unbeaten record over jumps to 18 by securing a second straight Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Pentland Hills was successful in the Triumph Hurdle while fellow Henderson trained Beware The Bear, captured the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Henderson is also set to take the leading trainer title at the Berkshire track having saddled eight winners going into the final fixture.

Adding to the celebratory mood there will be a special send-off for jump jockey Noel Fehily who, having announced his retirement last week when he rode his seventh Cheltenham Festival winner, will be riding for the final time.

The Newbury's come to town.

The racecourse will also celebrate the leading stars of their jump season with their own end of season awards, The Newburys in association with Conundrum Consulting, which will be awarded throughout the afternoon.

As well as Henderson taking the trainers’ crown, J P McManus heads the leading owner category with the leading jockey, conditional rider and leading yard for best turned out winners too close to call entering the last day.

Finally, over the last week, the public have had their chance to vote of their Moment of the Season from a shortlist of six.

With over 1000 votes, the winning moment will be awarded to connections of Carole’s Destrier, following his win in the Veteran’s Handicap Chase on Saturday March 2.

Once again, the 11-year-old demonstrated his love for Newbury and delighted trainer, Neil Mullholland and owner Carole Skipworth.