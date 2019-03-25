Council report on Brexit impact still not ready for publishing...

WEST Berkshire Council will not be publishing its report into the impact of Brexit until the “picture becomes clearer”.

This is despite there being just a week to go until the UK’s planned departure date.

The Newbury Weekly News asked the council in August last year whether it had prepared a risk assessment on the impact of leaving the EU.

At the time the council said that it had not prepared a report and that it “was something under discussion”.

In January, it said that a report had been prepared, but the contents could not be shared as it was in the draft phase.

The council added that it planned to publish the report “within the next few months”.

And with just over a week until the UK is scheduled to leave the European Union, unless the Prime Minister negotiates the delay of Article 50 with the EU, the NWN asked whether the report could be published.

In response, council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: “West Berkshire Council continues to monitor the arrangements for leaving the EU, and keeps under review any potential impact on the district.

“A report on the potential impact of Brexit has been prepared and continues to be updated as a working document as the situation evolves.

“The situation remains fluid and we will not therefore be in a position to publish our plan until the national picture becomes clearer.

“West Berkshire has a strong and diverse economy which puts the district in a good position to deal with whatever the impact ofBrexit.

“The council continues to work internally, and with its partners including the Local Government Association, Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and South East England Councils to monitor and prepare for exiting the EU.”