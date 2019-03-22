Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Major traffic delays expected in Newbury this evening (Friday)

Emergency roadworks in Hambridge Road following gas leak

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause severe delays in Newbury this evening (Friday). 

SGN are currently dealing with a gas leak on Hambridge Road and works are being carried out at the junction with Junction Terrace and the old bridge leading to Racecourse Road.

Junction Terrace is closed and traffic lights have had to be put on Hambridge Road, which will be manually controlled at peak times to try and reduce delays.

West Berkshire Council said that the works will cause "major delays" for traffic on Hambridge Road and drivers are advised to use the A4 to travel between Newbury and Thatcham.

The council added that the lights are likely to be in place over the weekend and into Monday, when a further update will be sent.

The problems will be compounded by the race meeting at Newbury racecourse on Saturday, but the council said that if racing traffic uses the advised routes then delays to them will be minimised.

