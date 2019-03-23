Four arrested on conspiracy to burgle in Theale

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to burgle in Theale.

The arrests are in connection with incidents in Meadow Way, Roundhead Road and Church Street in the village on Yesterday (March, 22) at around 9pm.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed abode and two 34-year-old men from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal. They all remain in police custody at this time.

A 52-year-old woman from Reading was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary dwelling with intent to steal and has been released under investigation.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Jarvis of Reading CID, said: “I am keen to hear from any residents in the local area who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Meadow Way, Roundhead Road and Church Street on Friday to get in touch with us.

“I would also ask residents to check gardens front and back for anything unusual and report this to police.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no wider threat to the local community, but anybody that has witnessed any suspicious activity in the roads named in the last few days, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190088249.

“Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”