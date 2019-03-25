Team of the week joy for Town

TWO Hungerford Town players have been named in the National League South Team of the Weekend after they recorded a 2-1 win away to Billericay Town.

Striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo - who scored both goals in the final four minutes - has been named in the squad, while teammate Marvel Ekpiteta was also selected.

The Crusaders were 1-0 down with four minutes remaining, but a brace from Orsi-Dadomo extended their unbeaten run to four games.

Town manager Ian Herring was named as the league's manager of the week after a brilliant victory in Essex.

The full team of the week

Goalkeeper: Shaun MacDonald, (Torquay United).

Defenders: Mark Nisbet (Slough Town), Freddie Grant (Wealdstone), Corey Jordan (Eastbourne Borough).

Midfielders: Fabien Robert (Gloucester City), Jordan Parkes (Hemel Hempstead) Francis Amartey (Slough Town), Brendan Kiernan (Welling United).

Strikers: Rhys Murphy (Chelmsford City), Kabongo Tshimanga (Oxford City), Danilo Orsi-Dadomo (Hungerford).

Substitutes: Laurie Walker (Hemel Hempstead), Sam Avery (Gloucester City), Marvel Ekpiteta (Hungerford), Kyran Wilshere (Oxford City), Billy Knott (Chelmsford City).

Manager of the Weekend: Ian Herring (Hungerford).

