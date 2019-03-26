Thatcham honours its community champions

PEOPLE who have worked to make Thatcham a better place have been honoured for their achievements.

Gold civic awards were handed to The Rosemary Appeal and Thatcham Park Primary School headteacher Alison Webster at the annual town meeting last Monday.

Civic awards are presented to people or groups who have done something outstanding in Thatcham over the past municipal year.

The Rosemary Appeal was nominated in recognition of its significant contribution to the community by securing funding and public support for new units at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The team behind the appeal raised more than £5m to build and fit out renal dialysis and cancer care units, providing facilities for the local community, including day therapy, chemotherapy, renal dialysis, IV therapies and CT scans.

Rosemary Appeal trustee Dr Rob Tayton said: “They don’t give out many civic awards and it’s a great honour to be receiving it.

“It’s the whole community really.

“We have been backed strongly by the community.

“It’s the biggest appeal that’s ever gone out in this area and to raise all that money in two-and-a-half years is fantastic really.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public.”

The new units at the community hospital were opened by the Duchess of Gloucester last month.

The Rosemary Appeal is £13,000 shy of its target and donations and more information can be found at https://www.rosemaryappeal.org/

Mrs Webster was nominated in recognition of the high level of pastoral care she has created within the school and how she has led it from ‘requires improvement’ to a recently-awarded ‘good’ Ofsted grade.

Mrs Webster said: “May I take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to our town mayor and fellow councillors for this very special award. It was a huge surprise, an honour and privilege.

“The award states it is in recognition of my significant contribution to Thatcham’s community as headteacher of Thatcham Park School.

“I love my role, am passionate about supporting every child to fulfil their potential and am determined that the work of our school is permeated by ‘making a difference’.

“The success of our school community is only possible because of the collective energy, effort and hard work invested by so many, including a super team of staff, strong governance, supportive clergy and parents but, most importantly, great children.”