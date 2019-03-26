Join day of celebrations for Newbury Blues' 90th anniversary

ANYONE with a connection to Newbury Rugby Club is being invited along to a day of celebrations to mark the club’s 90th anniversary.

As well as the anniversary, the club is also celebrating its recent promotion to the South West Premier League.

To mark the two events, several activities are planned at Monks Lane on Saturday, March 30.

The club will be putting on a special reunion lunch for former players and members, which is being attended by 240 people.

There will be also a fun president’s XV versus chairman’s XV game at 1pm, before Newbury Blues take on Royal Wootton Bassett at 3pm. A souvenir programme has been specially made for the game.

After the match, there will be a hog roast for players, supporters and staff, as well as live music from the Watership Brass Band, a charity auction and a raffle.

This year’s celebrations coincide with the club’s annual pink day, one of its biggest charity fundraisers.

Money from this year’s event will go to cancer research and motor neurone disease charities.

Newbury Blues president David Jones, said: “Anyone with a connection to the club is welcome to come and enjoy the day.”