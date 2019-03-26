Celebrations end abruptly for drug driver

A MAN who got behind the wheel after taking ecstacy and cannabis triggered the suspicion of police officers by driving too slowly.

The 27-year-old from Monks Lane in Newbury had been taking drugs to celebrate the new year, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, March 14.

But 2019 went rapidly downhill for Royal Mail employee Ionut Emanuel Dascalescu after his car was stopped by the traffic patrol.

Anne Sawyer-Brandish, prosecuting, said: “It was around 8pm and the officers were suspicious because he was driving at just 20mph on the A4 in a 30mph limit.

“When they caused the car to stop they smelled cannabis.”

A roadside drug test proved positive for the Class B-controlled drug cannabis, the court heard.

A subsequent blood test at Newbury Police Station also revealed the presence of the Class A-controlled drug MDMA, or ecstacy, in his system.

Mr Dascalescu admitted driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the A4 Bath Road at Thatcham on January 2 when the proportion of both drugs in his system exceeded the specified limit.

Simon Hammudi, defending, said his client had no previous convictions and added: “He had the drugs in his system following a new year celebration.

“There are no aggravating features and, apart from the low speed, no issues with the manner of his driving.

“He co-operated fully with the police.”

Mr Dascalescu has since resigned his job with Royal Mail and now works as a Premier Inn chef, earning the minimum wage, magistrates heard.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250.

In addition, Mr Dascalescu was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.