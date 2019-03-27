West Berkshire's drive to recruit adult social care workers

WEST Berkshire is supporting a new Government national recruitment campaign to help fill 110,000 vacancies in adult social care.

The Every Day is Different campaign will be promoted on social media and online platforms to encourage those under 40 to take up jobs such as care workers, therapists and activity coordinators.

The campaign focuses on promoting the wide range of career opportunities in the sector and highlights how, in adult social care, no two days are the same.

It comes as young people in England are being targetted by the Government in a bid to recruit thousands of more care workers and asks young people to consider whether a career in the sector is for them by taking a short quiz.

There are currently more than 100,000 vacancies in the sector – a figure which some warn may rise after Brexit.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for adult social care Graham Bridgman said: “We’re keen to support and actively promote this campaign because recruiting carers is vitally important.

“Working in the care sector is very rewarding. In fact, 96 per cent of care professionals feel their work makes a difference to people’s lives.

“The flexibility of the work is also a draw for parents who can work during school hours, but need to be available to drop off and collect their children.

“If you, a family member or friend are considering a career in adult social care, there are a variety of rewarding care roles here at the council that provide careers with plenty of progression opportunities and professional development to enable you to follow a clear career path.”

West Berkshire Council, along with other local authorities across the country, is calling for a national review of how adult social care is funded.

Local authorities nationally are facing significant financial challenges relating to the funding of adult social care budgets, increasing demand on services and rising costs of commissioning care.

Earlier this month, West Berkshire Council’s executive committee voted to release £609,000 from its adult social care risk reserve to support its in-year overspend, which currently stands at £1.1m.

The council is also slowing its expenditure in other areas over the remainder of the current financial year as a response to the adult social care overspend.

The shortage of adult social care workers was a topic also stressed by West Berkshire Council’s chief executive Nick Carter, at a business networking event earlier this month.

Just months after senior council representatives warned West Berkshire has a “demographic time bomb” on its hands as result of its ageing population, he had a stark warning for the adult social care sector and its dwindling employer numbers.

Mr Carter said: “The health service is the biggest employer in Berkshire.

“It is extremely difficult to find care workers – what’s the big area of growth?

“Old people – we cannot find them at all.

“For me, that’s our big issue.”