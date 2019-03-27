Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash that killed a motorcyclist in West Berkshire yesterday.

Officers were called to the B4494, close to Catmore, following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 10.45am.

A 75-year-old man from Kidlington, Oxfordshire, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The car involved in the collision was a Grey Mercedes E class and the motorbike was a white and blue BMW K1300.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Gary Doughty of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a tragic incident which has sadly seen a motorcyclist lose his life.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area on Tuesday to please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number quoting reference number 43190091953.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”