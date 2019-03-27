Motorcyclist killed in West Berkshire collision yesterday (Tuesday)
Wed, 27 Mar 2019
POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash that killed a motorcyclist in West Berkshire yesterday.
Officers were called to the B4494, close to Catmore, following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 10.45am.
A 75-year-old man from Kidlington, Oxfordshire, died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The car involved in the collision was a Grey Mercedes E class and the motorbike was a white and blue BMW K1300.
Senior investigating officer Sergeant Gary Doughty of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a tragic incident which has sadly seen a motorcyclist lose his life.
“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area on Tuesday to please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number quoting reference number 43190091953.
“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Louise
27/03/2019 - 12:12
May not be case here, but I regularly hear motorbikes whizzing along here at very high speed (when walking along adjacent By Ways) and indeed understand the stretch from Newbury to Wantage is promoted on Motor Cycle websites. I have asked TVP in past to monitor, but with limited traffic resources now, it won't happen. RIP the victim who was presumably in the Merc.
Reply
Tommy
27/03/2019 - 14:02
Were you actually witness to the accident ! If not please get your facts right before presuming anything in future.
Reply
Newbs
27/03/2019 - 13:01
Why would you presume that the driver of the car had lost their life instead of the motorcyclist? And you obviously didn't read the article as it clearly states that it was the motorcyclist that sadly died
Reply
jterrier
27/03/2019 - 13:01
It says above that the motorcyclist died.
Reply