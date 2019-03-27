Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Man arrested following death in Baughurst is released with no further action

Victim died following incident in pub car park

A MAN arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Baughurst has been released with no further action.

Peter Bradfield, 53, suffered a fatal head injury following an incident in the car park of The Cricketers pub in Heath End Road on December 22, 2018.

He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

A 35-year-old man, from Micheldever, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old boy, from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

The 35-year-old man has been released with no further action following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, Hampshire Constabulary announced today (Wednesday).

Mr Bradfield's family have been informed.

A decision was made by police in February to take no further action against the 16-year-old.

The Cricketers pub, which was managed by Trust Inns, had its licence revoked last week. See tomorrow's Newbury Weekly News for more on this story.  

